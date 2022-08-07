NEWS AND OPINION:

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has much institutional knowledge about the Grand Old Party. He also has some helpful recommendations for Republicans who now visualize a sweeping victory in the midterm elections.

“An American tidal wave is coming based on big, nationalized congressional campaigns. The American people will repudiate high inflation, fuel prices, and food costs. They will reject the unchecked border and skyrocketing murder rates (which are up 37 percent in New York City and 34 percent in Chicago). And they are sick of relentless values assaults over race, sexuality, and the nature of America,” Mr. Gingrich predicted in a Fox News essay published Sunday.

“If this big election tsunami is going to materialize into what could be the worst Democrat Party repudiation since 1920, Republicans need to understand two things: First, this is an American Majority – not a Republican Majority or a Conservative Majority. Americans of all ethnic and partisan backgrounds are coming together to reject unsustainable pain for their families, communities, and our free society,” Mr. Gingrich wrote.

“Second, tsunamis grow out of a big election strategy – not from trying to add up a whole series of small elections. Republicans must learn to talk about a New American Majority – not a Republican majority. They must plan, think, and act for the American Majority. This requires listening to and learning from a lot of people who have not been historically part of the Republican Party,” he said.

“The big election campaign must offer believable, achievable solutions. The American people are frustrated and hurting. They want a movement dedicated to practical, workable problem-solving that will improve their lives. They are tired of partisan politics. The New American Majority will grow by delivering better results than the Big Government Socialist-Woke Left coalition,” Mr. Gingrich noted.

“Pay close attention to this: Irrelevant, trivial noise and niche issues are the enemies of growing a majority. Clarity, consistency, and firmness of purpose are the keys to attracting, educating, and holding together a New American Majority,” Mr. Gingrich concluded.

AND ONE MORE THING

“The Democrats have consistently hijacked popular, good issues — then attached their tax and spending corporate welfare for their allies to those issues,” advised Saul Anuzis, former chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, and president of the 60 Plus Association.

“The Democrat’s inflationary policies include more spending, more taxes, draconian regulation and the Green New Deal. The push to raise oil and gas prices is a weight on every American family,” Mr. Anuzis said in a written statement, adding that “craziness” around the planet amplifies this burden.

“When you pile on the bad and ill-conceived Democrat policies on top of various crises around the world — they include the Russia invasion of Ukraine, supply chain issues, Russia’s geopolitical gas supply games, currency manipulation, Russia’s attack on food supplies, and uncertainty in the world market — you have a recipe for disaster. Elections have consequences and the Democrats have proven their policies and biases are bad for America,” he advised.

SOME CHOICE CPAC HEADLINES

Well, the high-profile, exuberant gathering of conservatives attending CPAC Texas is over. It is, however, subject to typical interpretation by the press in the aftermath — driven in part by the presence of former President Donald Trump’s role as keynote speaker. A few headlines of note from the last 24 hours:

“CPAC features mock jail cell with Jan. 6 rioter pretending to cry” (CNN); “‘Fight the Barbarians’: The MAGA movement lays out a warpath at CPAC” (Rolling Stone); “Trump’s grip on GOP activist class on display at Texas conclave” (Politico); “Trump denominates CPAC presidential straw poll” (New York Post); “Trump returns to CPAC as question swirls about a 2024 run” (Yahoo News); “Christian nationalism at CPAC” (NPR); “Key Moments of Donald Trump’s CPAC speech, critic brands it ‘frightening’“ (Newsweek); and “Texas Republicans rally their base at CPAC, but draw criticism over Hungarian prime minister’s appearance” (Texas Tribune).

FOR THE LEXICON

“Superhero fatigue.”

This newly minted phrase is from Morning Consult, which has conducted a poll gauging public opinion of superhero movies.

“Many of Marvel Studios’ latest films, including ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ have underwhelmed at the box office. While the coronavirus pandemic and rise of streaming options have certainly been factors, the slump may stem in part from a tangible increase in superhero fatigue among moviegoers,” the news organization said in an analysis.

“New data from Morning Consult shows that enjoyment of the seemingly never-ending stream of superhero content continues to drop among U.S. adults — and among even self-identified Marvel fans,” the analysis said.

And some numbers: 41% of U.S. adults say they do not enjoy superhero movies in a survey conducted July 30-31 among 2,200 U.S. adults — up from 36% in an identical poll conducted Nov. 19-21, also among 2,200 adults. Meanwhile, 59% still enjoy the films, down from 64% in the previous poll.

POLL DU JOUR

• 69% of U.S. adults disapprove of how President Biden is handling inflation.

• 65% disapprove of how he is handling gas prices.

• 64% disapprove of how he is handling gun violence.

• 64% disapprove of how he is handling immigration.

• 62% disapprove of how he is handling the nation’s economic recovery.

• 61% disapprove of how he is handling taxes.

• 61% disapprove of how he is handling crime.

• 58% disapprove of how he is handling the issue of abortion.

• 56% disapprove of how he is handling climate change.

• 55% disapprove of how he is handling the Russia/Ukraine situation.

• 44% disapprove of how he is handling the coronavirus response.

SOURCE: An ABC News/Ipsos poll of 685 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 5-6.

