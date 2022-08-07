Sen. Lindsey Graham gave credit Sunday to President Biden for several bipartisan legislative accomplishments, such as on infrastructure, gun control and social media.

The praise from the South Carolina Republican came as Senate Democrats were advancing their tax and climate spending bill along party lines, a move that has infuriated Republicans amid the highest inflation rate in four decades.

“He’s signed things that made sense. The infrastructure bill, the gun thing, we’ve been working on this for years. We sort of found the sweet spot,” Mr. Graham said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We worked on the EARN IT Act: social media sites can be sued if they don’t protect children from exploitation. You have to harden your sites to keep from being sued when predators go after children on the internet.”

Mr. Graham, who was interviewed with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, also offered kind words to his Democratic colleagues despite the party tensions over the spending bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

The legislation includes $433 billion for climate and health care while calling for tax hikes for large corporations and the nation’s wealthiest individuals, a move that Republicans have argued will only end up exacerbating lower- and middle-class Americans already reeling from inflation.

“We have found common ground on foreign policy, domestic issues — I’m working with [Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts] to create a regulatory commission to deal with social media problems,” Mr. Graham said. “There are plenty of us up there who fight and work together, and I just want the country to know that all is not lost in Washington.”

