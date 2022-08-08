Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are looking for a vehicle of interest tied to the killings of four Muslim men of South Asian descent.

The vehicle is a dark silver Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows that appears to be a Jetta. Police said late Sunday that anyone with information about the vehicle should call the Crime Stoppers hotline.

Police said the vehicle may be connected to the ambush killings of four men — Mohammad Ahmadi, 62; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; Aftab Hussein, 41; and Naeem Hussain, 25.

Naeem Hussain was found dead Friday, raising questions about a link to the similar shooting deaths of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein in recent weeks.

The fourth victim, Ahmadi, was killed in November outside a business he ran with his brother. He was from Afghanistan, sparking the possibility of a link to the recent killings.

Police haven’t confirmed a link between all the killings but say it is a very strong possibility.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the city is “on edge right now” and pleaded with citizens to send tips to the police so they can find the vehicle of interest.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is sending additional state police to the city, and President Biden said he is monitoring the situation.

“I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community,” Mr. Biden tweeted Sunday. “These hateful attacks have no place in America.”

