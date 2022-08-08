A thief made off with more than $3,500 worth of brisket when he broke into an Austin, Texas, barbecue restaurant last week.

The owner of la Barbecue told KVUE that a man jumped over the side fence, cut off barbecue pit locks and loaded 20 whole briskets into an SUV before driving off during the pre-dawn hours on Thursday.

Each brisket was reportedly worth $180.

This was the fifth break-in at the popular barbecue joint ever since it opened in 2012, but its fourth in less than a year

During Thanksgiving weekend in 2021, the owner said that a thief broke in and attempted to steal the safe, according to KXAN-TV.

The thief reportedly took a handmade knife, $400 and multiple iPhones. The safe was also destroyed in the incident.

The other two break-ins occurred early in 2022 and resulted in two empty keg shells being taken.

