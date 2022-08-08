House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy publicly warned Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday night that he faces an investigation over the FBI’s raid of former President Trump’s home if Republicans gain the majority in the November elections.

“Attorney General Garland: Preserve your documents and clear your calendar,” Mr. McCarthy said on Twitter. “When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned.”

The California Republican said after the raid of Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, “I’ve seen enough.”

“The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization,” he said.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel added that the raid shows why voters need to elect Republicans in the fall.

“Absolute power corrupts absolutely,” she said.

“Countless times we have examples of Democrats flouting the law and abusing power with no recourse. Democrats continually weaponize the bureaucracy against Republicans. This raid is outrageous. This abuse of power must stop and the only way to do that is to elect Republicans in November,” Ms. McDaniel said.

