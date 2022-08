Former President Donald Trump said Monday evening that FBI agents have “occupied” his Mar-A-Lago estate.

In a statement sent shortly before 7 p.m. EDT, Mr. Trump said his home “is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

He didn’t elaborate on why, but said the raid is the kind of thing that “could only take place in broken, Third-World countries.”

