Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has died at age 73.

The announcement, posted to her official Facebook page, says she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

The statement, from Newton-John’s husband John Esterling, was posted Monday. In it, her family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

This is a developing story.

