A London museum will return more than 70 artifacts to Nigeria’s government that were looted by British military forces in the 19th century.

The collection includes 12 brass plaques — referred to as Benin Bronzes — as well as a brass cockerel altarpiece, ivory and a key “to the king’s palace,” among other brass objects, according to a release from the Horniman Museum and Gardens.

Those artifacts were taken from Benin City during a British military incursion in February 1897.

“The evidence is very clear that these objects were acquired through force, and external consultation supported our view that it is both moral and appropriate to return their ownership to Nigeria,” Eve Salomon, chair of the Trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens, said in the release.

Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) sent a request in January about having the Horniman return the artifacts. After an internal review and consultation with community members, visitors, students and artists based in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, the Horniman is now in talks with NCMM about formally transferring ownership of the artifacts.

The museum did say that it was also discussing the possibility of keeping some artifacts on loan for display and research.

“We very much welcome this decision by the Trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens,” said Abba Tijani, director-general of NCMM. “Following the endorsement by the Charity Commission, we look forward to a productive discussion on loan agreements and collaborations between [NCMM] and the Horniman.”

The artifacts were originally taken by British forces during a so-called punitive expedition to Benin City, according to the Smithsonian Institution.

In January 1897, an unarmed British trade expedition set out for Benin City. Some chiefs in the Benin kingdom ordered that the trade party be attacked to avoid them from interfering with annual royal rituals. Nearly 200 African porters and six British officials died in the attack.

A month later, the British launched their retaliatory raid on the city. British forces confiscated Benin City’s royal treasures, with most being auctioned in London to pay for the expedition.

The Smithsonian said that the foreign ownership of the artifacts had long been contested by some Nigerian scholars and museum professionals as well as the royal court of Benin.

