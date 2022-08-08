Former Vice President Mike Pence is squaring off Tuesday against his old boss, President Trump, in a proxy battle of their endorsed rival candidates in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial Republican primary.

Mr. Pence is backing former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, while Mr. Trump has endorsed construction company owner Tim Michels. An Emerson College poll last week showed Ms. Kleefisch with a two-point lead — a statistical tie.

Wisconsin is a key battleground state that will likely play an important role again in the 2024 presidential election. Mr. Trump, who is weighing a third run for the White House in 2024, has repeatedly criticized state officials for failing to address his claims of a stolen election in 2020.

The high-profile primary in Wisconsin is among several contests slated for Tuesday in three other states. Voters also will go to the polls in Vermont, Hawaii and Minnesota to pick candidates for the November ballot.

Minnesota also will hold a special election to fill a U.S. House seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican who succumbed to kidney cancer in February.

The GOP battle for governor in Wisconsin pits Mr. Trump squarely against Mr. Pence, whom the former president has called cowardly for failing to help him challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to President Joe Biden.

Mr. Trump has all but dismissed Mr. Pence as a possible running mate if he does make a bid for a second term.

It’s the second time this month that the former president and vice president have faced off via endorsed candidates.

In the Arizona gubernatorial primary last week, Mr. Trump’s pick, former news anchor Kari Lake, prevailed against Pence-endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson, who was considered the establishment candidate.

Mr. Pence, who has criticized Mr. Trump indirectly since the two left office for focusing too much on the past, is again backing the establishment candidate in Wisconsin. He described Ms. Kleefisch as “a proven conservative,” and “the only candidate that will deliver a stronger and more prosperous Wisconsin.”

Ms. Kleefisch also has the support of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican. Mr. Pence campaigned in Wisconsin for Ms. Kleefisch on August 3.

Mr. Trump came to the Badger State two days after Mr. Pence and held a rally for Mr. Michels at the Waukesha County fairgrounds. The former president criticized Ms. Kleefisch as a candidate too weak to defeat incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

“Evers is close to incompetent, but he’s going to win if he runs against Rebecca,” said Mr. Trump, who frequently touts the power of his endorsements. This year, he has a success rate of more than 92% in GOP primaries.

A survey of 900 Republican primary voters taken August 3-5 by Emerson College Polling showed Ms. Kleefisch leading Mr. Michels, 41% to 39%.

According to the survey, 39% of Republican voters said Mr. Trump’s endorsement “makes them more likely to support a candidate,” compared with 11% who said they were less likely to support a Trump-endorsed candidate. About half of Republican primary voters, 49%, said Mr. Trump’s endorsement “made no difference.”

Mr. Trump has also waded into the statehouse primary in Wisconsin, endorsing Republican Adam Steen, who is vying to defeat state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Mr. Trump has criticized Mr. Vos for refusing to allow the legislature to vote on decertifying the 2020 presidential election results that narrowly favored Mr. Biden.

The former president has continually hammered the state’s top Republican despite Mr. Vos ordering an investigation into the state’s 2020 election process that Mr. Trump believes was rigged.

Both parties will be watching Tuesday’s results in Minnesota, where Republican farmer Brad Finstad is considered the frontrunner in a special election to replace the seat left vacant by the death of Mr. Hagedorn. He faces off against retired Hormel Foods CEO and Democrat Jeff Ettinger.

Some analysts are watching the race for fresh indications whether the June Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is motivating Democrats to go to the polls.

Democrats were buoyed by the Aug. 2 referendum in Kansas, where voters soundly defeated a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the Kansas legislature to ban abortions in the state.

Some believe the high court ruling will help Democratic candidates in other races across the nation, perhaps saving the party from a Republican “red wave” that many analysts have predicted.

In Minnesota, Mr. Finstad, the Republican, is favored to win, “but the margin could offer clues as to whether Democrats have closed the ‘enthusiasm gap’” since the Supreme Court decision, said Dave Wasserman, senior editor at the non-partisan Cook Political Report.

In Vermont, where a Democrat is strongly favored to win the at-large House seat in November, voters on Tuesday will pick from three Democratic candidates: state Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and a physician, Dr. Louis Meyers.

The favored candidates are Ms. Balint, a liberal, and Ms Gray, a centrist, which means Vermont is poised later this year to send the first woman to represent the state in the U.S. House.

In Hawaii, voters will go to the polls to select candidates to run in November to fill the state’s 2nd Congressional district seat, which was left open after Rep. Kai Kahele announced he would run for governor.

Democrats are heavily favored to win in November, so the real contest to succeed Mr. Kahele takes place when voters will choose among six Democrats running in the primary. The leading candidates include longtime state lawmaker Jill Tokuda and Patrick Branco, a former diplomat who was recently elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives.

