Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday joined Republicans demanding FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland explain why federal agents raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat who frequently sparred with Mr. Trump, is a surprising figure to buck his own party and call for answers after the raid.

“DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & It must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic to undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations,” Mr. Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang also criticized the FBI search, saying the move “seems political.”

“Mishandling documents doesn’t seem like raid material. It does however seem like excellent campaign material for Trump,” Mr. Yang tweeted.

Other cases involving the mishandling of classified documents involved turning the information over to investigators through lawyers or other third parties.

Mr. Cuomo resigned last year amid scores of allegations that he sexually harassed women. He quit reluctantly and portrayed himself as the target of overzealous prosecutors.

