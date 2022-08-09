The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee is demanding a briefing from FBI Director Christopher Wray on the justification for the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

In a letter to Mr. Wray hours after the raid, Rep. Michael Turner said he is “unaware of any actual or alleged national security threat” posed by any documents in Mr. Trump’s possession.

“In the history of our country, this action is unprecedented,” the Ohio Republican wrote.

“Congress deserves immediate answers from you as to the actions you ordered,” he added. “I hereby request an immediate briefing by you to Members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence concerning any national security threats used to justify your decision.”

Republican lawmakers, already suspicious of political influence within the FBI, have seized on the Monday evening raid on Mr. Trump’s estate

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned Attorney General Merrick Garland to “preserve your documents and clear your calendar” Monday night, vowing that the GOP will investigate the raid should they gain the majority in the House in November’s elections.

“I’ve seen enough,” the California Republican tweeted. “When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned.”

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.