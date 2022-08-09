The nonprofit New York Blood Center is offering a pint for a pint deal to the public in order to mitigate a blood shortage. Anyone who donates a pint of blood will receive a voucher for a pint of beer, cider, wine or a soft drink at a local brewery.

Twenty-five breweries and restaurants are participating in the blood drive, which lasts until Sept. 10 in New York City. Donors will not be able to redeem their vouchers on the same day they donate blood.

“We are more than happy to offer a free pint of beer to someone who selflessly gives blood to help save others,” said Paul Halayko, co-owner of the Newburgh Brewing Company.

The promotion comes in light of a declared “blood emergency” in the New York City area, according to the center. There is currently enough to last for one to two days, but the preferred level is having enough to use for five to seven days.

Donated blood is critical for use in hospitals as part of numerous life-saving operations.

“Summer has always been a challenging time for the blood supply, and we are grateful to all of our partner breweries and restaurants for stepping up to help us during this critical time,” said Andrea Cefarelli, senior vice president at the New York Blood Center.

The New York Blood Center is aiming to make up for lost ground after heatwaves and COVID-19 dampened the normal blood donation process.

“Ever since the pandemic, we’ve really had a hard time recovering,” Christina Foran, the manager of the New York Blood Center, told WNYW-TV, the New York metropolitan area Fox affiliate.

