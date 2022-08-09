One day after the raid on former President Donald Trump, the FBI has seized the cell phone of a Republican member of Congress.

Rep. Scott Perry, Pennsylvania Republican, said in a statement to Fox News that three FBI agents handed him a warrant and demanded his phone.

“This morning, while traveling with my family, 3 FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone. They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish. I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress,” he said.

Mr. Perry’s statement did not elaborate on whether he was told anything about what the FBI was seeking on the phone.

