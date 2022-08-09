Republicans are demanding that FBI Director Christopher Wray appear before Congress to explain the bureau’s decision to search former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, the top GOP lawmaker on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, demanded an immediate briefing from Mr. Wray.

“Congress deserves immediate answers from you as to the actions you ordered,” Mr. Turner wrote in a letter to the FBI director. “I hereby request an immediate briefing by you to members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence concerning any national security threats used to justify your decision.”

Mr. Turner called the search “unprecedented,” saying he’s unaware of “any actual or alleged national security threat” posed by data or documents in Mr. Trump’s possession.

Speaking on Fox News, Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican and longtime Trump ally, called on Mr. Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland to testify before the House as early as Friday.

“Merrick Garland, Chris Wray, come to the House Judiciary Committee this Friday and answer our questions about this action today, which has never happened in American history,” Mr. Jordan said.

“We deserve answers now. This Friday would be a good time [for House Judiciary Chairman] Jerry Nadler [to] call up Christopher Wray, call up Merrick Garland, bring [them] in front of the House Judiciary Committee so we can ask them the questions that the American people deserve answers to,” he said.

Mr. Wray appeared last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he was grilled by Republicans on perceptions of partisanship in the FBI’s politically charged investigations, including the Hunter Biden probe.

Republican lawmakers, already suspicious of political influence within the FBI, have seized on the Monday evening raid on Mr. Trump’s estate.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned Attorney General Merrick Garland to “preserve your documents and clear your calendar” Monday night, vowing that the GOP will investigate the raid should they gain the majority in the House in November’s elections.

“I’ve seen enough,” the California Republican tweeted. “When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned.”

