A driver was taken into custody Wednesday after leading police on a chase near the Las Vegas strip.

The incident started shortly after 3:30 p.m. when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tried to conduct a traffic stop for a suspicious vehicle near Paradise Road and Winnick Avenue.

That’s when the driver “began to drive recklessly and at times drove on sidewalks” while police followed.

The driver stopped at the intersection at Koval Lane and Flamingo Road — about a block away from the strip — and police reacted in what they called a “barricade situation.”

No injuries were reported.

Police said they took the suspect into custody shortly before 5 p.m., according to KTNV.

