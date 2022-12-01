Former officers of the nonprofit D.C. Children and Youth Investment Trust Corporation (D.C. Trust) pleaded guilty to using credit cards linked to organizational funds for personal benefit Wednesday.

Former D.C. Trust Executive Director Edward Davies and former D.C. Trust Director of Operations and Finance Earl Hamilton each pleaded guilty to one count of credit card fraud.

The funds that paid for the cards came from the city government and the U.S. Department of Education, and were intended for youth scholarship programs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

From at least November 2015 to February 2016, Davies and Hamilton obtained and used a credit card and a debit card paid for by D.C. trust funds for personal benefit. Purchases included meals, car repairs and travel for themselves, family, and friends.

Davies admitted to stealing at least $110,000, and Hamilton admitted to stealing at least $44,000 using the cards.

The organization, which acted as an intermediary between philanthropists, business leaders, youth advocates and the government, dissolved in late 2016.

Davies and Hamilton will be sentenced in April 2023; their plea agreements include a requirement to make restitution for their criminal fraud.

