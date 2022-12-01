Kanye West said that he sees “good things about Hitler” and defended the Nazi regime Thursday in a wildly antisemitic interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The rapper wore a black head covering while delivering the remarks on Mr. Jones’ show Infowars, and was joined by far-right media personality Nick Fuentes, who recently caused his own story by meeting former President Donald Trump at a dinner with Mr. West.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi. You don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” Mr. Jones said to Mr. West at one point, according to clips of the interview on social media.

yeah kanye has absolutely lost it. f this

“Well, I see good things about Hitler, also,” the rapper replied, who then credited the Nazi dictator with inventing highways and microphones. “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Mr. West, who legally changed his name to Ye, said later on that the “Jewish media made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world,” according to the New York Post.

Mr. Jones attempted to somewhat distinguish himself from Mr. West by saying “I think most Jews are great people,” before adding “but I agree there’s a Jewish mafia.”

He later said “I’m not on that whole Jew thing.”

“I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to ‘Nazis,’” Mr. West said in another clip.

Mr. Jones tried to rebut the comment, but Mr. West interjected by saying “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis,” which prompted a loud, astonished laugh from Mr. Jones.

At one point Mr. Jones flatly said “I don’t like Nazis,” according to the Daily Beast.

Mr. West replied “I like Hitler.”

The rapper also brought props of Yoo-Hoo chocolate milk and an orange net to impersonate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who Mr. West claimed had tried to take his family away from him.

Mr. West has been in the news in the past months for having models wear “White Lives Matter” shirts at a Paris fashion show and tweeting that he was going to go “Death con 3” on Jewish people.

Corporate partners Adidas and Gap severed ties with the rapper following his antisemitic comments on Twitter, per the Post, which also caused him to be suspended from the social media platform.

