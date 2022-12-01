McDonald’s has opened a new test location in the Fort Worth, Texas, area featuring a drive-thru lane with a conveyor belt and shelves for pick-up orders inside, the company announced Thursday.

The test location, operated by a franchisee, is smaller than other McDonald’s restaurants. It does not have a dining room, and caters specifically to “customers who are planning to dine at home or on the go,” McDonald’s said in the announcement.

The test location is offering the company a chance to model new features inside and outside their restaurants.

“Inside the restaurant, there’s a delivery pick-up room for couriers to retrieve orders quickly and conveniently. There are also kiosks, where customers can place their orders to go, and a pick-up shelf for orders,” the company wrote, adding that specific parking spaces were also available for curbside customers and delivery drivers.

For drive-thru customers using the McDonald’s app, there is the new “order ahead lane” which delivers food orders to customers via a conveyor belt.

“The technology in this restaurant not only allows us to serve our customers in new, innovative ways, it gives our restaurant team the ability to concentrate more on order speed and accuracy, which makes the experience more enjoyable for everyone,” test restaurant operator and franchisee Keith Vanecek said in the company announcement.

