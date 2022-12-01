House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul, is recovering slowly from being hammered by an assailant in his San Francisco home in October.

Mrs. Pelosi, a California Democrat who is retiring from leadership at the end of this Congress, thanked supporters for their well wishes, adding that Paul’s recovery is expected to “take a while.”

“He’s coming along. He’s going to take a while. Head injuries have an impact beyond surgery,” Mrs. Pelosi said at her weekly press conference Thursday.

Mr. Pelosi was allegedly attacked by 42-year-old David DePape, who hit him over the head with a hammer after breaking into the couple’s home.

Mr. Pelosi was released from a hospital in November after undergoing successful surgeries due to injuries sustained to his head, as well as his right arm and hands.

Mr. DePape appeared in federal court this week with his public defenders as he faces federal and state charges in connection with the break-in and assault on Mr. Pelosi.

Mr. DePape, who said he was looking for Mrs. Pelosi upon entry into the home, faces federal charges of assault upon a family member of a U.S. official and kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Federal prosecutors are expected to present new evidence regarding the attack by the end of the year, though it is unclear what has been uncovered.

