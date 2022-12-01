Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican poised to take over as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has asked the head of the Biden administration’s failed disinformation governance board to deliver testimony.

Nina Jankowicz quit the board this spring after a bungled rollout by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who would eventually cancel the entire project.

Mr. Jordan said in a letter Thursday that “new information” has revealed the department’s efforts at policing Americans’ speech went deeper than imagined, and he said Ms. Jankowicz must tell what she knows.

He requested testimony and documents in the spring, but he said she never responded.

With the GOP poised to take control of the House in January, Mr. Jordan will soon be able to put some muscle behind his demands with the power to subpoena Ms. Jankowicz should she not comply.

“You can be assured that the Committee will continue to pursue this matter into the 118th Congress, including by compulsory process if necessary,” Mr. Jordan said.

The Washington Times has reached out to Ms. Jankowicz for this story.

Mr. Jordan set a Dec. 15 deadline for Ms. Kankowicz to turn over documents. He also asked her to contact the committee “promptly” to schedule an appearance for a transcribed interview.

Ms. Jankowicz recently registered with the federal government as a foreign agent acting on behalf of a group that takes funding from the U.K. government.

Her selection as head of Mr. Mayorkas’s disinformation efforts roiled Capitol Hill, where Republicans said she was involved in spreading disinformation herself.

