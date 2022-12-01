The Senate passed legislation Thursday to impose a labor agreement between railroad unions and companies brokered by the Biden administration, preventing a strike by workers that would have halted shipment of up to 40% of the nation’s goods just weeks before the holidays.

The bill, which was passed with bipartisan support by a vote of 80-15 and had already been approved by the House Wednesday, now heads to President Biden’s desk. He’s expected to swiftly sign it into law.

Had Congress not acted, rail companies would have begun shuttering shipments over the weekend ahead of a likely Dec. 9 strike.

The legislation forces unions and rail companies to abide by a labor agreement brokered by the Biden administration in September. The deal was rejected by four of 12 unions in recent weeks because it included just one day of paid sick leave.

An effort to include a total of seven days was rejected by the Senate after failing to muster enough GOP support to overcome the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

The five-year deal that the Biden administration helped negotiate includes a 24% pay raise and $5,000 in bonuses. Because the pay raises are retroactive to July 2020, the average rail worker will receive back pay of about $11,000.

SEE ALSO: Senate reaches deal to impose labor agreement on railroad workers and prevent a strike

The agreement is the largest in more than 40 years for railroad workers, bringing the average annual salary north of $110,000 by the end of the five-year deal in 2025.

However, the lack of additional sick leave remained a major sticking point and fueled the strike threat. The original Biden-backed deal gave railroad workers one paid sick day and allowed them to take unpaid days off for doctor appointments without penalty under railroad attendance rules.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.