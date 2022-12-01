The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Robert P. Storch to serve as inspector general in the Defense Department. The 92-3 vote made him the first non-acting Pentagon IG since Obama-appointee Jon Rymer stepped down in January 2016.

The Project on Government Oversight advocacy group called the confirmation “great news.”

“We’ve advocated hard to get a (Defense Department) IG confirmed. It’s been a long seven years without someone filling this vital position. We’re glad to see Robert Storch get confirmed,” the group said in a Twitter post.

On Nov. 15, the Biden administration submitted a new $37.7 billion air request for Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders. If passed, it would bring the total U.S. support to more than $105 billion.

“The sheer magnitude and speed at which the federal government is sending aid calls for robust oversight,” the Project on Government Oversight said in a letter to top Democratic and Republican officials in the Senate.

Lawmakers in Washington should be working to ensure that there are guardrails on the enormous spending packages, the group said in its June 1 letter to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

“Such oversight efforts should neither slow nor hinder Congress’ efforts to support Ukraine,” the group said. “Rather, it would ensure that the billions of dollars that the U.S. is sending arrives in the hands of its intended recipients, and does not inadvertently line the pockets of war profiteers who are seeking to use this war to enrich themselves.”

Mr. Storch most recently served as the Senate-confirmed inspector general at the National Security Agency.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.