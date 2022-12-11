An Atlanta hospital system has fired four of its nurses after they made a viral TikTok video complaining about expecting mothers and their families.

“We are aware of a TikTok video that included disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown,” Emory Healthcare said in a statement Friday. “We have investigated the situation and taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video.”

WSB-TV, the local ABC affiliate in Atlanta, first reported that the nurses had been fired.

Nurses in the Maternity Center at Emory University Hospital Midtown were participants in a social media trend in which they shared their “icks,” or dislikes, about their jobs.

“My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs and it’s still in your hands,” one nurse said in the video.

Another nurse said “Dad comes outside [the patient room] and asks for a paternity test right outside the room door,” and later added “when you’re going room to room between one baby mama and your other baby mama.”

Other complaints from the nurses included patients taking multiple trips to the nurse’s station, refusing medication and epidurals despite saying they were in great pain and “when you come in for your induction, talking about, ‘Can I take a shower and eat?’”

The 1 minute – clip, shows the nurses sharing their patient “icks” or gripes.#disrespectful #unprofessional pic.twitter.com/LPsqEsRZ2b — EternalSoul (@AdalgisaMejia2) December 11, 2022

“This video does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care and falls far short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate,” Emory Healthcare’s statement said.

