The Biden administration has approved a waiver that will let Washington state extend Obamacare coverage to illegal immigrants.

The so-called “innovation waiver” will kick in for 2024, allowing some of the state’s 105,000 uninsured illegal immigrants to shop for insurance on Washington Healthplanfinder. It was approved by Health and Human Services and the Treasury Department late last week.

“Health care should be accessible, affordable and delivered equitably to all. We are pleased to approve Washington’s Section 1332 waiver to expanded coverage and access to qualified health plans,” said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator at the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Officials acknowledged the groundbreaking nature of the waiver, which puts federal taxpayers on the hook for paying for illegal immigrants’ health care.

Republicans blasted the idea.

“This waiver is a blatant misuse of taxpayer dollars, and Administrator Brooks-LaSure should have rejected it,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The state submitted its waiver this spring.

It said the waiver request had broad support from its health care industry, saying that illegal immigrants deserved care without resorting to showing up at emergency rooms.

Both health and dental plans would now be covered.

“Access to health care not only helps strengthen families, it also improves our overall health care system and our state economy,” said Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat.

