The Biden administration official accused of stealing airport luggage has been fired from his post at the Energy Department.

The department had hailed Sam Brinton as a barrier breaker on gender matters because he identifies as “nonbinary.”

“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

