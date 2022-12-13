President Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages.

“Today is a good day. A day America takes a vital step toward equality, for liberty and justice, not just for some, but for everyone,” Mr. Biden said at a large celebration on the South Lawn of the White House.

Mr. Biden said support for same-sex marriage simply comes down to the simple question of “Who do you love?”

“Everyone should have the right to answer those questions for themselves, without government interference,” the president continued.

Thousands of guests arrived at the White House to attend the bill-signing ceremony. Some notable attendees included the founder of Club Q and two survivors of the recent mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub and a survivor of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people.

Music stars Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper also performed songs to kick off the event. Ms. Lauper performed an acoustic version of her hit “True Colors.”

Mr. Biden thanked the LGBTQ activists in the crowd for their efforts.

“Some of you put your relationships on the line, jobs on the line and lives on the line for the bill I’m about to sign,” he said.”Thank you.”

Lawmakers from both parties attended as well as first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

The historic marriage bill passed last week with bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress after months of negotiation that resulted in some religious liberty protections, which was enough to win crucial support from just enough Senate Republicans to pass the bill.

Still, a majority of Republicans opposed the legislation.

Democrats prioritized the bill after the Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade’s guaranteed nationwide access to abortion.

Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion, said the court should reconsider other precedents based on similar legal doctrine, including the 2015 decision that required all states to issue same-sex marriage licenses.

The new law does not guarantee the right to marry but requires states to recognize same-sex marriages across state lines. It also means that same-sex couples are entitled to the same federal benefits as any other married couple, including Social Security survivor benefits.

The bill also marks a shift in attitudes for the country and Mr. Biden.

As a senator in the 1990s, Mr. Biden voted for a series of measures that stalled the advancement of gay rights from cutting off funding from public schools that were “supporting homosexuality as a positive lifestyle alternative” to voting for the Defense of Marriage Act, a 1996 law that blocked federal recognition of same-sex marriage.

But as vice president under President Obama, Mr. Biden fully advocated same-sex marriage on national television.

Marriage is about “who do you love?” Mr. Biden on NBC’s Meet the Press. “And will you be loyal to the person you love? … whether they’re marriages of lesbians or gay men or heterosexuals.”

Mr. Biden’s remarks chafed Mr. Obama, who wanted to take the lead on gay marriage. It also pushed him to publicly embrace the position.

Mr. Biden’s evolution closely tracked the political winds.

In 2004, a Gallup poll found that only 24% of the country supported same-sex marriages. A similar Gallup poll in June found approval soared to a record 71%.

