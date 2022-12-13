New congressional investigations of the Biden administration’s potential use of the intelligence agencies against Americans and of COVID-19’s origins are brewing, The Washington Times has learned.

The Biden administration’s approach to domestic violent extremism and lingering questions about the intelligence community’s assessment of COVID-19’s origins are top-of-mind concerns for Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, the ranking Republican on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“There are grave constitutional concerns as to the intelligence community using the authorities, techniques and capabilities that we’ve given them against the American public, your friends, your neighbors, your family,” Mr. Turner said in an interview. “It is our assertion that they may be exceeding the authorities they’ve been given or operating in areas that may be ambiguous. We want them to justify those actions so that we can either close those loopholes or bring them back into compliance.”

Mr. Turner declined to elaborate on specific examples of the intelligence community’s alleged dysfunction, but clues are evident in two resolutions of inquiry he wrote in November after the midterm elections.

One resolution requested President Biden hand over records regarding the “use of authorities, personnel, and capabilities of the intelligence community to conduct domestic activities unrelated to foreign intelligence.”

Mr. Turner said this document request was prompted by a March 2021 report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on the heightened threat of domestic violent extremism.

An unclassified summary of the threat in March 2021 said perceptions of government overreach and bias against minorities would drive radicalization of domestic violent extremists (DVE) and mobilize them to violence.

“Newer sociopolitical developments — such as narratives of fraud in the recent general election, the emboldening impact of the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol, conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and conspiracy theories promoting violence — will almost certainly spur some DVEs to try to engage in violence this year,” the summary said.

Mr. Turner’s second resolution in November asked for records relating to the intelligence community’s investigation of COVID-19’s origin that yielded an inconclusive report last year.

“There’s a significant belief by our members that the unclassified version of the report does not adequately reflect the assertions and conclusions of the classified report,” Mr. Turner said.

A declassified assessment on COVID-19’s origins, published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in October 2021, said that the intelligence community (IC) did not reach a consensus view about how the coronavirus originated.

“The IC remains divided on the most likely origin of COVID-19,” the assessment said. “All agencies assess that two hypotheses are plausible: natural exposure to an infected animal and a laboratory-associated incident.”

Mr. Turner would not say whether the alleged discrepancy observed by his colleagues involved the conclusions or confidence levels of the intelligence community’s findings about COVID’s origin.

“We’re wanting a greater ability to review how they came to the conclusions in the classified report so that we can engage in a discussion as to why some of this information, some of these assertions, didn’t make it to the unclassified report or are not accurately reflected to our members’ opinion,” he said.

As Republicans prepare to take charge of the House, Mr. Turner’s inquiries telegraph the investigatory aims of the intelligence committee under GOP leadership.

Democratic lawmakers have not made an effort to obstruct Mr. Turner’s push, as both resolutions were reported out of the committee without recommendation last week.

Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat and committee chair, has been mum on Mr. Turner’s effort. Schiff spokesperson Lauren French did not disclose the congressman’s view of the resolutions, but she noted the resolutions were reported without recommendation.

Mr. Turner says the intelligence committee’s actions to pass his resolutions tell the Biden administration that his requested inquiries do not represent an isolated view from some Republicans but a broader interest of lawmakers.

Although committee members appear to be working together, Mr. Turner said he is certainly willing to use subpoena power to compel the Biden administration to answer the panel’s questions if necessary.

The findings of the intelligence committee’s investigations are unlikely to exclusively involve the conduct of the Biden administration.

While reports produced during Mr. Biden’s tenure instigated Mr. Turner’s investigatory aims, the problems the lawmakers intend to probe have roots that trace back into previous administrations.

For example, allegations that the intelligence community impermissibly used its tools against Americans did not begin under Mr. Biden.

A 2019 FBI audit first reported by The Washington Times showed agents broke rules at least 747 times in 18 months while conducting investigations involving politicians, candidates, religious groups, news media and others.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.