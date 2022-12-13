The Air Force said Monday that it conducted the first successful test of its air-launched hypersonic missile off the coast of southern California last week.

A B-52H Stratofortress bomber released the prototype AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) on Friday, the Air Force said in a statement.

The hypersonic missile reached speeds greater than five times the speed of sound and completed its flight path before detonating in the test area. An initial review indicated that all the objectives were met, officials said.

The ARRW test was carried out by the Air Force’s 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base in California. It was the first full launch of the system. Previous missions focused on proving the performance of the missile booster.

“The ARRW team successfully designed and tested an air-launched hypersonic missile in five years,” Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei said in a statement.

A hypersonic missile is meant to take out high-value targets such as missile sites in a contested environment. Its development has sparked a race with other major powers like China and Russia.

Russia deployed its Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile in Ukraine, the first time such a weapon has been used in a war zone. Last year, China tested a missile that went around the world before dropping off a hypersonic glide vehicle that made it back to the target zone, officials said.

