An Alaska state trooper was killed by a muskox attack near Nome Tuesday.

The muskox, which can weigh up to 800 pounds, is a stocky, shaggy, horned, hoofed animal related to goats, antelope and sheep.

Curtis Worland, 36, was defending his home’s dog kennel from a group of muskoxen while trying to warn them away, the Alaska Department of Public Safety wrote in its announcement of his passing.

Worland was found by another individual injured outside his residence at around 12:30 p.m. local time. That person notified state troopers, according to the Nome Nugget newspaper.

By the time volunteer emergency services arrived after the troopers, Worland was deceased. Nome Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Departments Chief Jim West Jr. told the Nugget that Worland had a significant wound in his thigh.

Mr. Worland and his wife kept a dog-sled team. Muskoxen, which are agitated by dogs and hunters, had attacked one of the Worlands’ dogs in 2020, but had not killed a human being in Nome until Tuesday’s incident, according to the Nugget.

Mr. Worland worked with Court Services, an agency that transports prisoners, serves documents and provides security for courthouses, Alaska State Troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel told the Associated Press.

“Curtis proudly wore the Court Services officer uniform and honorably served the people of Alaska for 13 years. He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family. I hope that Alaskans will keep Curtis’ family, friends, loved ones and the Alaska State Troopers in your thoughts,” said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell.

Mr. Worland started working at the Nome post of the Alaska State Troopers in December 2009, staying there for the duration of his career.

