The U.S. Army is investigating two soldiers who took sexually explicit photos in uniform while wearing dog masks and bondage gear.

Photos of the soldiers wearing the dog masks, leather and chains first appeared on social media last week, according to USA Today, which confirmed the investigation with the Army on Monday.

One of the soldiers is seen wearing a dog mask and combat fatigues on an airfield. Other photos “depict poses of submission and sexual acts,” per USA Today. Both soldiers are based in Hawaii.

“U.S. Army Pacific is aware of content found on social media reflecting soldiers’ activities while wearing uniforms,” Maj. Jonathon Lewis, an Army spokesperson, said in a statement to USA Today. “The incident is currently under investigation.”

Officers aren’t allowed to conduct themselves in a way that personally disgraces them or dishonors the military profession, according to military law cited by the newspaper.

Potential punishments for such actions cover a broad range, including letters of reprimand.

REAL pictures! Is this what you want representing you in war? How can America be taken seriously?@pupravage & @guyfoxer are a disgrace to the uniform they wear.



As a veteran myself I’m disgusted. pic.twitter.com/nSwizlYVKN — Kris Cruz (@realKrisCruz) December 8, 2022

The two officers were reportedly behind Twitter accounts @PupRavage and @GuyFoxer, according to the Post Millennial. Both accounts are still active, but have been locked to non-followers.

Pup Ravage describes himself as a “Rubber enthusiast. Bondage expert. Chastity aficionado” on his Twitter bio. He calls himself an “Alpha Pup” and a “Fiercely protective Belgian Malinois.”

According to USA Today, internal Pentagon emails suggest the photos were taken at a base gym in Hawaii.

The source who shared the email with the newspaper wasn’t authorized to release it, and noted that the reactions to the photos have been “highly politicized.”

