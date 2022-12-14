Rep. Marjorie Green says a group known as the “five families” meets regularly in House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s office to discuss strategy before the GOP retakes control of Congress in the new year.

Mrs. Greene, Georgia Republican, used the Mafia reference in Steven Bannon’s “War Room” podcast in claiming that Democrats are terrified of what the GOP has in store as it queues up investigations and other actions.

“What we’ve been doing, and it’s really interesting, people are arguing, people are clashing, people are also starting to agree,” Mrs. Greene said. “And there’s a meeting happening every week, and we meet in Kevin McCarthy’s office.”

“And it’s called the five families. And the five families, you know my reference, the five families are parts of our conference, all the different parts,” she said. “And we are coming together and having discussions on how we are going to govern in the majority.”

Mrs. Greene is considered controversial due to her rhetoric, embrace of conspiracy theories and appearance at a conference hosted by White nationalist Nick Fuentes.

She threw her support behind Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, to become the speaker in January as the GOP leader pledges to restore the committee assignments that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took away from Mrs. Greene.

Mr. Bannon said he hopes the “families” of GOP lawmakers fare better than the ones in “The Godfather” movie.

“They went to war,” he said.

The Business Insider, which first reported on the remarks, said Mrs. Greene and Mr. McCarthy did not comment on their follow-up inquiries about the meetings.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.