The war in Ukraine grinds on in its 10th month, although U.S. military intelligence predicts that the Russian army can sustain its current rate of attack only through early next year. Senior Pentagon officials say Moscow is turning increasingly to Iran and North Korea to replenish its “rapidly dwindling” stockpiles of rocket and artillery rounds, which have been crucial to the Russian military’s recent bombing campaign on Ukraine‘s energy infrastructure.

Military correspondent Ben Wolfgang reports on mounting stress inside the Kremlin, where President Vladimir Putin is taking fire from Russian defense insiders who increasingly blame their country’s inept leadership for the military failures in Ukraine. Popular Russian military blogger Igor Girkin says he’s hearing criticism from Russian troops who say they’re increasingly frustrated with Mr. Putin and the upper echelon of Russia’s armed forces. The “fish’s head is completely rotten,” Mr. Girkin posted on social media.

Moscow’s handwringing comes as Ukrainian forces shift the parameters of the war with brazen drone strikes on military bases deep inside Russia. But the strikes, guided by Ukrainian special forces in Russia, could escalate the fight and complicate U.S. support for Ukraine, with Biden administration officials stating outright that Washington is “not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders.”