Former President Donald Trump is planning to make a major revelation Thursday, saying “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO!”

Mr. Trump delivered the news in a quick video posted on Truth Social that features a Superman-inspired cartoon image of the former president standing in front of Trump Tower with his shirt ripped open to reveal a T symbol.

The social media post ends after laser beams shoot out of his eyes.

“AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO!” Mr. Trump said in the post. “I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. Thank you!”

Mr. Trump announced last month he is running for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination, and he’s polling as the front-runner.

Still, he could face stiff challenges from Republicans after losing the 2020 election and seeing a few of his endorsed candidates fall in key Senate races in this year’s midterms.

