The Biden administration on Wednesday saluted the United Nations member states for voting to remove Iran from a panel that advocates for women’s rights around the world.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan called the vote “historic” and said all nations should hold Iran accountable for its policies that suppress the rights of women and girls.

Tehran has brutally cracked down on protests against the Islamist regime with security forces across the country targeting women with shotgun fire to their faces, breasts and genitals, according to a report in London’s Guardian newspaper.

A young woman detained by Iran’s “morality police” died while being detained in September.

Over the past three weeks, the Biden administration has issued three sets of sanctions against Iran, including one for human rights violations.

“The United States is working with our allies and partners around the world to hold Iran accountable for the abuses it is committing against its own people, notably peaceful protesters, women and girls,” Mr. Sullivan said.

He added, “The recent horrifying executions in Tehran only strengthen our resolve to expand this growing consensus and pursue all possible mechanisms of accountability against the Iranian regime and its officials responsible for these atrocities.”

Earlier Wednesday, 29 U.N. member states voted to remove Iran from the women’s rights panel, with eight voting against the move and 16 countries abstaining.

The Biden administration had spent weeks lobbying other countries to adopt the measure as part of its anti-regime campaign.

