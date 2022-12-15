On New Year’s Eve, Metro will offer free rides on buses and trains after 8 p.m. and will extend the operation of trains and buses to 2 a.m., the agency announced Wednesday.

“We want our customers to be safe as they celebrate the start of 2023. We hope customers will take advantage of this offer as we look to start 2023 with less accidents and fatalities on our roadways,” said Metro Board of Directors Chairman Paul Smedberg in the announcement.

After 8 p.m., riders on Metrobus or Metrorail will not have to tap a SmarTrip card to enter the bus or rail station. Normal fares and service hours will resume on New Year’s Day at 4 a.m. for Metrobus and at 7 a.m. for Metrorail.

“D.C. is open, people are excited to go out on New Year’s Eve, and now there will be a safe and free way to get to and from all the events that are happening across the city,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

This year’s offer is the first time Metro has altered fares and hours for New Year’s Eve since December 2016, according to Washingtonian magazine.

Metro is not the only deal offered to potentially drunk revelers during the holiday season. The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is partnering with rideshare service Lyft to offer subsidized rides.

Starting Friday, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night, passengers can use a SoberRide promo code uploaded at SoberRide.com on the Lyft app for up to $15 off their ride home. Codes will be uploaded on the aforementioned site at 9 p.m. Friday, as well as Dec. 23 and Dec. 31.

“Lyft is dedicated to providing access to reliable and responsible rides, and we’re proud to partner with programs like WRAP to offer Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving,” Kamillah Wood, Lyft director of Public Policy for Community Safety, said in a release from WRAP.

