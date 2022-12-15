The family of the Texas girl who authorities said was kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver is now suing both FedEx and its subcontractor.

Jacob Strand, the father of 7-year-old victim Athena, is seeking more than $1 million in damages from FedEx and contractor Big Topspin for negligently hiring Tanner Lynn Horner, who is accused of killing her, as well as failing to supervise him and uphold safety practices, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, CNN reported.

Mr. Horner, 31, is charged with capital murder and kidnapping after confessing to the Nov. 30 killing of Athena, according to authorities.

That day, Mr. Horner said that he made a delivery to Mr. Strand’s home in Paradise, Texas, when he hit Athena while backing up his truck, according to an affidavit obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The girl was OK, Mr. Horner told authorities, but in a panic, he shoved Athena in his truck. He attempted to break the girl’s neck, but then decided to strangle her because he was afraid she would tell her father about what happened, according to the affidavit.

Mr. Horner told authorities that he left Athena’s body by the Trinity River near Boyd. Athena’s body was found on Dec. 2.

The delivery driver was dropping off a Christmas present for Athena before he allegedly killed her.

“FedEx has continued their normal business operations although it is clear that their current efforts, if any, to ensure that they are not putting dangerous persons in a position of trust wearing FedEx uniforms, driving FedEx branded vehicles, and sending them to the doorsteps of the homes of nearly every person in America is woefully inadequate to avoid endangering the public,” Mr. Strand’s lawsuit says.

FedEx acknowledged the lawsuit in a statement to CNN on Wednesday and said “Our thoughts remain with the family of Athena Strand in the wake of this tragedy.”

Mr. Horner is being held in the Wise County jail on a $1.5 million bond. The county’s sheriff has said previously that the death penalty is being sought for Mr. Horner’s alleged crimes.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.