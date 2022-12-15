The Independence School District in the Kansas City, Missouri, metro area will move to a four-day school week next fall in an attempt to attract and retain more staff.

“What we really have to remain focused on is what the primary focus of a school district is. Most would agree it is to provide the best educational opportunities for students. The way to do that is to have the best employees,” ISD Superintendent Dale Herl told the Kansas City Star.

The Independence School Board voted to implement the policy 6-1 Tuesday. Anthony Mondaine, the sole dissenting vote, wanted to solicit more public input.

“At the very least it would be responsible and fair to hear from the people this will directly impact in an informed and trackable way,” Mr. Mondaine wrote on Facebook, according to the Kansas City Star.

The four-day week in ISD will operate from Tuesday to Friday, with an extension of the school day by 40 minutes each day so as not to lose any instructional time. Mondays would be reserved for remedial and enrichment opportunities, including field trips, clubs and sports.

Child care will also be offered to parents on Mondays, but at a cost. Broken down by grade level (pre-K through eighth grade), type of use and price:

— Pre-K before and after school care for $65 weekly, with one or the other costing $50 weekly.

— Pre-K child care on Mondays will cost $40 daily for regular users and $55 for single use.

— K-8 before and after school care for $55 weekly, with one or the other costing $40 weekly and $20 for single use.

— K-8 on Mondays will cost $30 daily for regular users and $45 for single use.

Parents are concerned about the availability and cost of child care under the new system.

“I think they have no idea how many students will be engaging in those fifth-day activities and how many students will not and will not have transportation and will be sitting at home without resources,” Brandi Pruente, a parent of three ISD students, said, according to KCUR-FM, a Kansas City National Public Radio affiliate.

ISD’s adoption of the policy mirrors the decision of smaller rural districts across Missouri going to a four-day school week for the 2022-23 school year, more than a quarter of the state’s school systems altogether.

At 14,000 students, ISD is the largest district in the state, and the first in the Kansas City metro area, to adopt the policy. The Warren County school system in the St. Louis area was the largest, with 3,000 pupils, to switch to a four-day week four years ago.

“When we dig into our numbers, what we find out is that our strongest teachers still perform really well. … That’s why the four-day week is so important. … You want to have the strongest teachers that you can in front of your students,” Warren County Superintendent Gregg Klinginsmith told KMBC-TV, a Kansas City ABC affiliate.

A four-day week, Mr. Klinginsmith noted, was key in retaining teachers who could make $20,000 more in nearby districts with five-day weeks.

ISD has already seen an uptick in applications to teach, according to officials.

“Since the discussions started with the school board regarding a four-day week, we looked at the applicants that we’ve received and our applications are up almost 40% compared to the same time last year,” Mr. Herl told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

