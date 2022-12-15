On the precipice of achieving the most open border policy toward illegal immigrants in modern American history, activists suddenly find themselves battling with the man they had thought was their ally on the journey: President Biden.

The advocates are pleading with the president to welcome the surge of migrants already massing for a run at the border next week with the expiration of the pandemic-era Title 42 policy, which allows for expedient expulsion of some border jumpers. And they’re watching in horror as the Biden administration flirts with a return to get-tough policies pioneered by former President Donald Trump.

The latest is a report that Mr. Biden might revive Trump-era restrictions on asylum-seekers, requiring that those who traversed other countries to reach the U.S. go back and apply for asylum in those nations rather than demand a right to apply here.

Church World Service pronounced itself “deeply disturbed” by the idea and the American Civil Liberties Union said Mr. Biden would “undermine” his vows of humane treatment if he were to try to derail the flow of people planning to head for the U.S.

“If he were to revive Trump and Stephen Miller’s transit ban — cutting off life-saving access to asylum for all migrants other than people from Mexico — there would no longer be a shred of pretense that he is committed to protecting those fleeing persecution and violence,” said Jonathan Blazer, the ACLU’s director of border strategies.

That pressure has put Mr. Biden and his team in a bind.

They appear to be searching for ways to tamp down on the expected surge, but risk being shamed for turning to methods that worked for the Trump administration.

Chad Wolf, who served as acting Homeland Security secretary in the latter part of the Trump years, said there’s no secret to how to solve things.

“What we did is we just enforced the law,” he told The Washington Times. “We looked at what was on the books, and we let law enforcement agents enforce the law.”

He said, though, that it can’t just be a single policy such as expulsions or asylum cooperative agreements.

“It’s a combination of all of them,” Mr. Wolf said. “When one fails, there’s four behind it that pick up the slack. … You’ve got to take a comprehensive approach and do six, seven.”

The problem, he said, is there’s no evidence the Biden administration is ready to do any of them at all. If so, they would be pronouncing it publicly to try to send a signal to the smuggling cartels that America has raised its defenses.

“There is no plan in place by the administration,” he said.

Sen. James Lankford, the top Republican on a key subcommittee with oversight of the border, shared the same sentiment after his staff was briefed by Homeland Security this week.

The Oklahoma lawmaker said the briefers were unable to provide any new details about how they would try to derail the looming surge, but have already implemented plans to speed illegal immigrants through the catch-and-release process.

“They’re gearing up to expedite processing people into the country. They’re just not slowing down the number of people coming into the country,” Mr. Lankford said.

Indeed, the administration has reportedly asked Congress to include billions of dollars in the upcoming spending bill for processing — but, Mr. Wolf said, little of the money would go to trying to stop the surge itself.

The pandemic-era Title 42 border program is slated to expire on Tuesday under the terms of a federal judge’s order.

The Biden administration has announced an appeal of the decision, but it says it’s just to defend the legal prerogative to expel illegal immigrants in a future emergency, not to revive the current policy.

A cadre of GOP-led states has asked a federal appeals court to halt the lower court’s order, but no decision has been rendered.

During the height of the pandemic Title 42 allowed the government to expel the majority of illegal border crossers. Even under a more reticent Biden administration, roughly half of illegal entrants at the southern border were expelled last year. In October, the latest publicly available data, it was roughly 35%.

Once Title 42 disappears, experts say those who were expelled will be able to lodge bogus asylum claims and be released into the U.S. Early Homeland Security estimates projected up to 18,000 illegal border jumpers a day. By comparison, the record pace set by the Biden administration earlier this year was less than half that.

Experts point to signs that migrants are already staging in Mexico, or leaving Central America, to be in place to try to take advantage of the end of Title 42.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited El Paso on Tuesday to get a briefing on what’s coming.

He said he was “mindful” of the challenges, but tamped down on some of the more worrying estimates his department has made of the pending surge.

“What we do is we plan for what might occur, and we really develop different plans for different scenarios,” he told the El Paso Times.

He also acknowledged his department is looking at new restrictions on asylum seekers — a tool the Trump administration capably wielded to stem the previous migrant surge in 2019.

“There are a lot of discussions about different ideas and how to address the number of encounters that we’re experiencing at the border. No decisions have been made,” Mr. Mayorkas told the paper.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a trip to his state’s section of the border on Monday, checking in on a state-run migrant resource center on his side and then joining Marina del Pilar Avila-Olmeda, governor of Baja California, for a visit to a migrant shelter in Mexicali.

He said Republicans bear the blame for problems with the current immigration system.

Democrats have generally cast the border chaos as a matter of money, saying Uncle Sam needs to pony up more cash to better welcome those coming.

But there are some exceptions.

Sen. Joe Manchin III and Rep. Henry Cuellar, both Democrats, joined Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Tony Gonzalez, both Republicans, in a letter this week asking Mr. Biden to keep the Title 42 policy in place. They said Homeland Security’s statements to federal courts show the administration is “almost completely reliant on Title 42 to control migration from Mexico and the Northern Triangle.”

They also pointed out that the administration itself touted the success of Title 42 in combatting a surge of Venezuelan migrants this fall.

“This situation is untenable, and we must work together to keep in place DHS’s authority to quickly expel migrants until an acceptable set of alternative policies and resources is put into place,” the lawmakers wrote.

But activist groups say it’s time to let the expulsion policy and other Trump-era solutions to illegal immigration fade away.

“It is long past time for the Biden administration to keep its promise and protect the lives and rights of those seeking safety. The continued refusal to invest in the humanity of the most vulnerable undermines American values, and must come to an end,” said Meredith Owen, director of policy and advocacy at Church World Service.

