The family of indicted crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried requested that the Bahamas jail where he’s being held feed him vegan meals, according to a report.

Mr. Bankman-Fried, who is often referred to as SBF, was arrested Monday and imprisoned at the Fox Hill jail in Nassau.

His parents reportedly called the prison Tuesday night and requested that he be provided vegan food, according to an unnamed source who spoke with Bloomberg News. It is not known if the request was granted.

That same day, SBF’s legal team asked the judge to release the accused fraudster on $250,000 bail on account of his vegan diet and attention deficit disorder that requires medication.

The judge denied the request and ordered the founder of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX to be held at the Fox Hill jail until his extradition hearing on Feb. 8.

Mr. Bankman-Fried, 30, was charged with multiple fraud and money laundering charges in the U.S. for using customer funds to buy real estate and make illegal political donations while also diverting them to support his own crypto trading firm, Alameda Research.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when the firm ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

Fox Hill jail was the subject of a damning State Department report last year where inmates were said to stay in rat- and maggot-infested cells and had to remove human excrement with buckets.

A former warden at the jail described Fox Hill’s conditions as “not fit for humanity,” according to the New York Post.

The prison is currently not accepting visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.