The Senate has passed by unanimous consent a bill that would ban TikTok from government devices, putting restrictions on the China-linked social media platform one step closer to becoming law.

The bill awaits consideration in the House. Similar proposed restrictions previously have advanced this far without reaching the president’s desk for signature.

The “No TikTok on Government Devices Act” that passed Wednesday was introduced last year by Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both of Florida.

Mr. Hawley said in a statement that TikTok should have no home on government devices until it severs ties with China completely.

“States across the U.S. are banning TikTok on government devices,” Mr. Hawley said in a statement. “It’s time for [President] Joe Biden and the Democrats to do the same.”

Mr. Hawley previously helped push similar legislation through the Senate in 2020, but it stalled.

States have recently taken action to remove the platform from state government devices. For example, Texas, Maryland and South Carolina imposed restrictions on state officials’ use of TikTok this month.

The Biden administration has not yet completed its review of TikTok for national security concerns that were first raised during the Trump administration.

TikTok did not immediately respond to request for comment on Thursday.

