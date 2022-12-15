Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said he’s starting to sell digital trading cards, billing them as a great Christmas stocking stuffer.

Mr. Trump a day earlier teased the “major announcement,” triggering all sorts of speculation over whether he might launch a bid for speaker of the House or announce a running mate.

Instead, the 76-year-old rolled out trading cards for “Only $99 each!” and said it is a deal “for what you are getting.”

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!” Mr. Trump said on his Truth Social site. “These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.”

The NFT (nonfungible token) cards feature a cartoonlike picture of Mr. Trump pumping his fist while sitting atop a blue and red elephant, and him holding a torch in front of the Statue of Liberty.

Mr. Trump, always the salesman, warned people should act fast, saying they have a chance for prizes, including playing golf with him.

“Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait,” he said. “They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!

Mr. Trump announced last month he is running for the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

“Hello everyone this is Donald Trump, hopefully, your favorite president of all-time — better than [Abraham] Lincoln, better than [George] Washington with an important announcement to make,” Mr. Trump said in an accompanying video. “I’m doing my first official Donald J. Trump NFT collection right here and right now. They are called Trump digital trading cards.”

He added, “It is very exciting.”

Ben Shapiro, a popular conservative commentator, mocked the announcement on Twitter.

“Thank God, the digital trading cards are here,” Mr. Shapiro said. “It was indeed a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.”

Jeff Timmer, a senior advisor to the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group, also had fun with the rollout.

“Biden can’t possibly have won,” he said. “No boat parades or trading cards. REPEAT: Trading. Cards. Can’t be POTUS without trading cards.”

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.