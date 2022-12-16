The Centers for Disease Control has determined that oysters harvested in Texas’ Galveston Bay are to blame for a norovirus outbreak affecting eight states, with 211 cases reported thus far.

The affected states are Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

The Texas Department of State Health Services last week ordered a recall of all oysters harvested in southeastern Galveston Bay from Nov. 17 to Dec. 7. The Texas DSHS also closed the targeted area to harvesting after receiving reports of illness.

Restaurants, retailers and consumers have been urged by the CDC, DSHS, and Food and Drug Administration to throw away or otherwise destroy oysters from the Texas area. Packaged oysters should have their place of origin listed somewhere on the packaging, according to the FDA.

No hospitalizations or deaths relating to the outbreak have been reported as of yet, according to CBS News.

