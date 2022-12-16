Former White House adviser and podcaster Steve Bannon says he’s losing patience with former President Donald Trump and his team at Mar-a-Lago after the ex-president teased a “major announcement” only to announce $99 trading cards with grandiose images of Mr. Trump.

The cards were released Thursday and described as a non-fungible token, or object with a unique digital identifier used to certify authenticity.

Mr. Bannon was flummoxed after Mr. Trump, who is running for president again, made it sound like his announcement would be a bigger deal.

“I can’t do this anymore,” Mr. Bannon said on his “War Room” podcast. “He’s one of the greatest presidents in history, but I gotta tell you: Whoever — what business partner and anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago, and I love the folks down there — but we’re at war. They oughta be fired today.”

Mr. Bannon served as a strategist and adviser to Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign and his White House team, though he left after a falling out over critical comments Mr. Bannon made to an author writing about the administration.

Mr. Bannon has been a key advocate for Mr. Trump’s populist style, however, and agitates against the GOP establishment.

He won a pardon from Mr. Trump in January 2021 to shield him from federal charges after prosecutors accused him of collecting contributions to build the border wall in a fraudulent scheme.

Mr. Bannon refused to comply with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and was sentenced in October to four months in prison after a conviction for contempt of Congress.

His sentence was put on hold while he appeals.

