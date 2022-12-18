PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — A sheriff’s deputy in Maryland was shot and critically wounded on Saturday by a suspect who opened fire after a traffic stop led to a chase, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect also had been shot and had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The deputy was in critical condition at a hospital, the news release said.

The suspect and a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle were taken into custody. The suspect was in stable condition at a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The names of the deputy and suspect weren’t immediately released.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect drove off after a traffic stop in Dunkirk, Maryland, around 9:30 p.m. and opened fire at deputies chasing the vehicle, striking a patrol car.

Running away from the vehicle, the suspect fired more rounds and shot the deputy, the release said. Other deputies shot at the suspect, who was arrested near the entrance to a neighborhood, the sheriff’s office said.

Two other deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting. The state Attorney General’s office was notified of the shooting but declined to take over the investigation “based on a lack of qualifying factors,” the sheriff’s office said.

Calvert County is in southern Maryland, southeast of Washington, D.C.