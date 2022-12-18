A man who attacked a Jewish man last week in Central Park yelled “Kanye 2024” during the assault, the New York Police Department said.

The attack took place just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Business Insider reported. Police said a man in his 40s punched a 63-year-old Jewish man in the head from behind. The punch caused the victim to fall hard to the ground, where he broke a hand and chipped a tooth.

Authorities said the attacker yelled “Kanye 2024” as he was leaving on a bicycle. Surveillance photos of the suspect showed him carrying a sign that read “Hungry Disabled” and a bicycle with a trailer attached.

Mr. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has made headlines for a string of antisemitic comments over recent months. That includes the rapper saying he “likes Hitler” and the Nazis, and was intending to go “DEFCON 3 on Jewish people.”

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.