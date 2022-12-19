Children’s hospitals experienced a “significant” surge in kids injured by guns during COVID-19 quarantines, with Black children leading the increase, a new study has found.

Four pediatric surgeons from the University of Utah School of Medicine published a research letter Monday in JAMA Pediatrics. They found firearm injuries at 49 pediatric hospitals increased by 52% from 1,815 between April 2018 and December 2019 to 2,759 between April 2020 and December 2021 after children stayed home.

Black children accounted for 62% of gun-related injuries during the 21 months before the pandemic but 67% during the ensuing 21 months of quarantines and school closures. Children receiving public insurance rose from 76% to 80% of kids injured by guns over the same period, according to the study.

“This unequal burden of injury mirrors the disproportionate implications of COVID-19 for minoritized communities,” the researchers wrote, adding that “pandemic conditions exacerbated many structural inequities that contribute to health disparities.”

Babies and kids up to 5 years old increased from 12% to 15% of all children treated for firearm injuries over the two periods, according to the study.

Future studies must clarify whether the surge arose from increased “exposure to unsafely stored firearms,” said Dr. Chris A. Rees, a pediatrician and researcher at Emory University School of Medicine.

The new study does not distinguish between accidental shootings and intentional injuries like suicide attempts, he noted.

“One could postulate that, because children were home more and if firearms were not stored properly, the amount of exposure to unsafely stored firearms would go up,” Dr. Rees told The Washington Times. “Which, in turn, increases the chances a child would be injured by a firearm.”

Gun sales and gun-related criminal activity increased during the period covered in the study, said Mark Oliva, a spokesman for the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The firearm industry trade group found that “a significant portion of those gun sales” went to first-time gun owners, he added in an email.

“This study underscores the importance of safe storage,” Mr. Oliva said. “That means locking up guns so children, prohibited individuals or those who might be suffering a mental health crisis cannot access that firearm.”

Rising gun sales and tighter COVID restrictions in densely populated urban areas increased psychological strain on people of color, said Thomas Plante, a member of the American Psychological Association.

“While any of us can be a victim of gun violence, marginalized communities tend to be at higher risk,” said Mr. Plante, a clinical psychologist and Santa Clara University professor. “When gun sales increased, people were stuck at home in quarantine, frustrated with restrictions, job loss, various forms of divisiveness, and an increase in crime. The conditions have been ripe to see more injuries and deaths.”

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.