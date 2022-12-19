Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. issued an order Monday blocking the Biden administration from ending the Title 42 pandemic border-expulsion policy, giving the court a chance to weigh legal arguments.

The move came a little more than a day before Title 42 was slated to expire at midnight Tuesday.

A coalition of GOP-led states had asked the high court to intervene earlier Monday, saying that unless the justices act, the U.S.-Mexico border will descend into chaos.

Chief Justice Roberts gave the Biden administration until Tuesday afternoon to respond to the states’ petition.

