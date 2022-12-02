Homeland Security will close a migrant detention center it maintains in Pennsylvania, bowing to pressure from immigrant-rights activists who say the facility is tainted by its history of detaining women and children.

Deportation officials said the Berks County Residential Center became “operationally unnecessary.”

“The decision to let the Berks facility’s contract expire reflects the agency’s current operational requirements and we appreciate our long-standing relationship with the facility and its staff,” said David O’Neill, acting field operations director for the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations office in Philadelphia.

Berks opened in 2001 as a place for the immigration service to hold illegal immigrant families awaiting deportation decisions. It became a key part of the Obama and Trump adminstrations’ efforts to try to stop illegal immigrant surges over the last decade.

But the Biden administration has ended long-term family detention and instead moved to release illegal immigrants, making the facility obsolete. It had most recently been used to house female migrants, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that mission, too, will end.

The announcement of its impending closure held huge symbolic value for immigrant-rights activists.

“We are beyond thrilled that this cycle of violence will be coming to an end, and we look forward to seeing everyone released to their families and communities,” the Shut Down Berks Coalition said in a statement. “We will remain vigilant that this site will never again be used to inflict more violence against immigrants or incarcerate more people as it transitions to a new purpose.”

It also quoted a former detainee, a father who was held at Berks for seven months with his 6-year-old daughter: “This is such good news, no more traumas for children and adults in that place.”

Until the contract fully expires, the facility continues to house women. Activists demanded their immediate release, but ICE shot down that idea.

It said about 40 detainees remain. All of their cases are expected to be finished by the end of the contract next month, but ICE said any detainees that haven’t received final decisions will be transferred elsewhere.

ICE said it will make transfer decisions with an eye to family ties and proximity to legal assistance.

Berks had become a symbol of immigration enforcement in the Obama years, when migrant families first started surging over the border en masse.

Under then-Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, the administration decided that catching and releasing families would invite more illegal immigration. Instead they leaned on Berks, and opened two other family facilities in Texas, to detain the families until their deportation cases were concluded.

In most cases, that meant eventual deportation. When would-be migrants back in Central America saw the deportations, they stopped coming in such large numbers, analysts said.

But a series of court rulings in 2015 and 2016 upended things, imposing new limits on how long minor children who came as part of families could be held. The limit was far less than the time needed to complete a deportation case, which revived catch-and-release.

The Trump administration fought back by trying to head migrants off at the border, striking deals with Mexico and Central American nations to try to block new arrivals.

The Biden team labeled those policies as too cruel and expunged them — and a new surge quickly began.

Current Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who served as Mr. Johnson’s deputy in the Obama years, has relied on alternatives to detention, such as ankle monitors and check-in requirements, to try to keep illegal immigrants from disappearing into the shadows.

Berks, which stands near Reading, Pennsylvania, is run by the county at federal taxpayers’ expense. It had a capacity of 96 beds, and cost about $1.3 million a year to operate.

Its closure tracks with evolving views on illegal immigrants.

When opened, it was supposed to be a humane option, allowing illegal immigrant families to remain together while awaiting deportation decisions.

But by the end of the Obama administration, and more so in the Trump years, activists complained about any detention.

In 2019, Pennsylvania’s state auditor said the facility should be shuttered. He said it routinely held children beyond the target date set by the court cases.

“Closing the Detention Center here in Berks County finally puts an end to the years of trauma inflicted against immigrants in our communities,” said Celine Schrier, an organizer for Berks Stands Up.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.