New York City is looking for an official to solve the city’s noted problem with rats, as revealed by a new job posting from the city.

“Do you have what it takes to do the impossible? A virulent vehemence for vermin? A background in urban planning, project management or government? And most importantly, the drive, determination and killer instinct needed to fight the real enemy — New York City’s relentless rat population?” the listing reads.

The position would work with multiple city agencies, including the departments of health, sanitation, parks and transportation, to mitigate the effects of rodents and reduce their numbers.

Desired qualities in a candidate include being “highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty” and having a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor and general aura of badassery,” per the listing.

Strategies for mitigating the rodents, as explained in the listing, include “improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation and trash management,” as well as “wholesale slaughter.”

The city is willing to pay big bucks to root out the rats, offering a range of $120,000 to $170,000. If chosen, an applicant has 90 days to become a New York City resident if he or she isn’t already.

The new posting comes on the heels of previous anti-rat announcements from the city. In October, New York City Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press conference that “the rats don’t run this city — we do.”

The now-viral phrase has since been emblazoned on a $48 T-shirt sold by Only NY in partnership with the city’s Sanitation Department, available for preorder until Sunday, according to a release from the department.

“The rats are absolutely going to hate this T-shirt, just as much as they hate the steps we’re taking to shut down their all-night, all-you-can-eat buffet,” Ms. Tisch said.

New rules going into effect in April will have New Yorkers putting their trash out at 8 p.m. on curbs or at 6 p.m. if they have rat-resistant bins. Currently, the city has a 4 p.m. garbage set-out time, the earliest in the country, according to the Sanitation Department.

