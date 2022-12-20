China is bracing for a tsunami of infections after it reversed its zero-COVID policy, with some health officials estimating that 800 million could be infected over the coming months.

If that happens, it would mean 10% of the world’s population could be infected in the next 90 days, according to National Public Radio.

“This surge is going to come very fast, unfortunately. That’s the worst thing,” University of Hong Kong epidemiologist Ben Cowling told NPR. “If it was slower, China would have time to prepare. But this is so fast. In Beijing, there’s already a load of cases and [in] other major cities because it’s spreading so fast.”

China recently dropped its multi-year policy of strict lockdowns and quarantines in special facilities, marking a major U-turn in policy and allowing the virus to run rampant.

Scientists say China is ill-prepared for the fast-moving omicron variant due to a lack of immunity from prior infection.

About 90% of the adult population has received two shots of a Chinese vaccine, which may provide some protection against severe disease, although the shots aren’t considered as effective as ones deployed in the West.

As it stands, the official death toll from COVID-19 in China is 5,235.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), a research institute at the University of Washington in Seattle, estimated deaths in China could reach 322,000 by April and exceed 1 million in all of 2023.

“However way we look at it, it’s very likely that the next few months are going to be quite challenging for China,” IHME Director Christopher Murray said this month. “The populations at greatest risk in the world are those that have avoided a lot of transmission and have gaps in vaccination. And that’s exactly the case for China.”

Health authorities are scrambling to put new beds in hospitals and build fever-screening clinics, according to Reuters.

It’s unclear if China can find ways to stem the toll.

Doctors told NPR the toll will depend on the resiliency of the health system and whether vulnerable people are more cautious or quarantine voluntarily.

